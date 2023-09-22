PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Company extends ice cream recall for listeria concern

The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.
The Life Raft Treats recall includes the company's Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy flavors.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Life Raft Treats is recalling more of its ice cream products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes the company’s Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy treats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

Health officials say the recalled treats come in a variety of packages with a best by date of Aug. 28, 2024.

Listeria can cause serious medical issues in young kids, the elderly and pregnant women.

Healthy individuals typically suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headache and upset stomachs.

No illnesses have been reported. The company says you can return the items for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash
A student was seriously hurt after they were boarding a school bus along Arrowood Road in south...
CMPD: Student hit by stolen SUV while trying to board bus in south Charlotte
Philip Paxson, 47, died nearly one year ago in a Hickory crash.
Family suing Google in crash that killed Hickory father
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Latest News

A crash involving a box truck took down power lines and caused another car to flip in the...
Crash involving box truck takes down power lines in Steele Creek area
The entrance ramp from Statesville Avenue to I-85 South will be closed in order for crews to...
NCDOT planning major interstate ramp closure in north Charlotte
Investigators ruled an east Charlotte house fire arson after it went up in flames on Thursday.
Officials investigating latest in string of arson cases in Charlotte
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
Medic: 3 seriously hurt in east Charlotte shooting
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic