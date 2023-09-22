PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Stolen gun recovered after 3 injured in east Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane late Thursday night.
Three people were shot at an apartment complex in east Charlotte on Thursday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were among the three people hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened on Delta Crossing Lane, just off W.T. Harris Boulevard, around 10:45 p.m.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one person with serious injuries.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report states two of the victims are both 16 years old, while the third is 23 years of age.

Officers said the teens’ injuries were not considered life-threatening, while the man’s injuries were listed as life-threatening.

A section of the complex was roped off with crime scene tape as officers and a K-9 searched for evidence overnight. Officers recovered to firearms at the scene, including one that was reported stolen, according to the CMPD.

Police said there is no information on the suspect at this time.

