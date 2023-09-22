CMPD: Lockdown lifted at 2 Charlotte schools after reported threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A lockdown has been lifted at two Charlotte schools after threats were received, authorities said.

Officers were called to Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School to investigate reports of a threat at the schools, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, no threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting.

Both schools were placed on precautionary lockdowns, CMPD said.

Ardrey Kell Principal Jamie Brooks sent a message to families following the threats, informing them of the lockdown.

“There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site,” the message said. “We will provide updates when we have them. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be sharing information on where students can be picked up.

Police said the incident appears to be a “hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide.” According to law enforcement, a call that was determined to be a prank came into Ardrey Kell High at 11:59 a.m., stating someone dressed in black with an automatic weapon was inside firing the weapon at people.

Authorities said there was no violence happening at the school and they doubt the person who called in the threat was actually a student, adding it could be someone from another county or another state.

