CMPD: Hoax leads to lockdown at 2 south Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A lockdown has been lifted at two CMS schools in the Ballantyne area someone made threats involving them.

Officers were called to Ardrey Kell High School just before noon Friday after they say they got a call about a person dressed in black, with an automatic weapon shooting at everyone. As they responded to investigate, they say they got an identical call about Community House Middle School.

According to police, they did not locate any threats or evidence of a shooting.

Jay M. Robinson Middle School also went on a modified lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Ardrey Kell Principal Jamie Brooks sent a message to families following the threats, informing them of the lockdown.

“There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site,” the message said. “We will provide updates when we have them. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Some parents chose to pick their students up early once the lockdowns lifted.

It was a terrifying day for parents like Julie Peace, who has students at both Ardrey Kell and Community House.

“Once I heard from my son that things were clear at Ardrey Kell, I sighed a breath of relief, then it’s concern about Community House,” Peace said. “As far as being a parent, I just will be on edge about it.”

Students told us it was scary when their teacher told them the lockdown was not a drill.

“We were in a classroom, we barricaded a door just so that there was nobody that could come in, we locked the door too,” Ardrey Kell High School student Brendan McLaughlin said. “It was a little bit chaotic, a little bit scary, but I feel like everybody held their ground and got through it with each other.”

Police said the incident appears to be a “hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide.”

Authorities say they doubt the person who called in the threat was actually a student, adding it could be someone from another county or another state.

According to CMPD, whoever is responsible will face charges.

