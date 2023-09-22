PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 2 Charlotte schools on lockdown after reports of a threat

Officers will continue to investigate the reports.
According to police, no threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two Charlotte schools are on lockdown after threats were received, authorities said.

Officers were called to Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School to investigate reports of a threat at the schools, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to police, no threats have been located and there is no evidence of a shooting.

Both schools are on precautionary lockdown at this time, CMPD said.

Ardrey Kell Principal Jamie Brooks sent a message to families following the threats, informing them of the lockdown.

“There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site,” the message said. “We will provide updates when we have them. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be sharing information on where students can be picked up.

Police said the incident appears to be a “hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide.”

