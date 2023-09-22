CBS Mornings launching new series, reporter to find story in mystery destinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new series unofficially dubbed “The Amazing Race of Storytelling” is making its debut on CBS Mornings on Friday.

The premise of the series is for CBS reporter David Begnaud to show up at the airport, be given a random plane ticket, surprising him with where he’s going.

Once he arrives to his mystery destination, he has just 48 hours to find a story. The idea is to showcase some of the interesting places and people each city has to offer.

The first installment was done in Savannah, Ga.

Begnaud’s full story will air during CBS Mornings’ 7 a.m. show.

