CBS Mornings launching new series, reporter to find story in mystery destinations

Reporter David Begnaud will fly to mystery destinations, where he has 48 hours to find a story.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new series unofficially dubbed “The Amazing Race of Storytelling” is making its debut on CBS Mornings on Friday.

The premise of the series is for CBS reporter David Begnaud to show up at the airport, be given a random plane ticket, surprising him with where he’s going.

Once he arrives to his mystery destination, he has just 48 hours to find a story. The idea is to showcase some of the interesting places and people each city has to offer.

The first installment was done in Savannah, Ga.

Begnaud’s full story will air during CBS Mornings’ 7 a.m. show.

