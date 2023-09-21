PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
UAW members including Scott Kralovic, wearing a mask, work the picket line during a strike...
Jeep maker Stellantis makes a new contract offer as auto workers prepare to expand their strike