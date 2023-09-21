PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman celebrating 102nd birthday says she is honoring God and the blessings he has given

Ruby Pullin Martin has passed the century mark and then some as she celebrates turning 102 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 102 years old this week with some of her closest friends and family.

WTOK reports that Ruby Pullin Martin spent Wednesday surrounded by friends and family enjoying cake, presents, and good memories.

Born on September 20, 1921, Martin is the youngest of 10 children.

She is the first in her family to earn a high school diploma, graduating from Dixon High School in the late 1930s.

After graduating, Martin went on to enter the workforce and had three children of her own.

Her oldest daughter, Nell Bateman, shared Martin’s secret to a long life.

“She would tell you that when you wake up in the morning, God has given you another day. So, do the best you can to get through that day, living and honoring him and all the blessings he’s given you,” Bateman said.

A stroke in 1994 left Martin with her right side paralyzed, but her mind has remained sharp, according to her family.

Greisha Naylor, Martin’s activities supervisor, said the 102-year-old faces every challenge with a smile.

“She has a smile on her face no matter what obstacles she may be going through,” Naylor said. “When you come into her presence, all you feel is love.”

Martin also has plans to celebrate her birthday again with another family gathering on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Latest News

The intersection did not play a part in the crash, investigators say, but is in a busy area.
NCDOT planning changes to Cabarrus County intersection near fatal crash site
Back in May, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the Johnston YMCA property was being sold...
Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’
Record shows inspector visited site, CFD now claiming he was at ‘parking lot nearby.’
Charlotte fire inspector visited SouthPark site days before deadly fire
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens