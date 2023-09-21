PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Weekend showers due to impacts of potential tropical cyclone expected

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s in Charlotte.
Expect more cloud cover for tomorrow and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 25mph; highs will top out in the upper 70s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The end of the week will be dry but the chances for showers will increase as portions of the Carolinas begin to feel some of the impacts of what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen.

  • Friday:  Partly sunny, breezy
  • Saturday:  Showers, breezy and cooler
  • Sunday:  Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures will dip below 70 degrees after 11 p.m.
Temperatures will dip below 70 degrees after 11 p.m.(Source: WBTV)

On Saturday, an area of low pressure (Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen) located off the coast will increase our chances for showers mainly along and east of Interstate 77. 

Most of Saturday looks partly sunny and cooler for the rest of our area with highs in the low to mid-70s.  Sunshine will return on Sunday; expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. 

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s. The chances for scattered showers will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Thursday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
Rain chances increasing this weekend
Gorgeous weather continues before rain chances increase into weekend