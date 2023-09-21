PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tips to help you achieve early retirement

40% of working adults are concerned about their ability to afford retirement
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Gallup reports that the average expected retirement age in the United States is 64, anything before that is considered retiring early.

There are several key strategies that help people retire early. Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, shared several of them:

Start saving for retirement as soon as possible – those in their 20s and 30s should open and contribute to a retirement account, like a 401(k) or IRA.

Don’t despair over starting later in life – it is never too late to begin.

Think about what type of retirement lifestyle is desired – those who want to travel may need to save more while others may opt to move abroad to cheaper cost of living areas.

“The rule of thumb is to save ten times your current salary,” Doe said. “If you’re making $80,000 as an example as your annual salary, then the rule of thumb says to have $800,000 saved for retirement.”

One way Doe suggested to reach this goal is the “Financial Independence Retire Early,” or FIRE, method.

Investopedia has a step-by-step guide, but it essentially requires workers to either increase the amount of money they’re making or drastically cut expenses so there is more money to save for retirement.

“And you can increase your income by taking on a side hustle,” Doe suggested. “Or you can become a full-time entrepreneur at Money & Mimosas, we have a wealth of information about how to grow and scale your business and give folks tips on how you can increase your income in order to reach your retirement goal of retiring early.”

Doe said to keep in mind it’s an ambitious goal to retire early because there may be 20 or 30 more years of life after retirement, and funds must be available to cover expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park

Latest News

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says anyone who believes they are a victim should...
On Your Side: How to report driveway paving jobs gone wrong
Firefighters are battling a house fire in east Charlotte on Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish large house fire in north Charlotte
Firefighters battled a house fire in east Charlotte for 30 minutes on Thursday morning.
Firefighters put out large fire at vacant house in east Charlotte
Medic said a person died in a motorcycle crash along Sharon Road West late Wednesday night.
1 killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, Medic says
Medic said one person was killed in a crash on I-85 near Beatties Ford Road on Wednesday night.
Medic: 1 dead in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte