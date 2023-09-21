Rowan Board of Elections releases important voting information

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2023 Municipal Elections will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Rowan County town or city residents who are not registered and wish to vote in the November 7, 2023 Municipal Election must register by October 13, 2023.

A voter who has moved since the last election must change their address by the same date. Voters may register, and make name or address changes by October 13, 2023 to be eligible to vote in the Municipal Election.

Voter registration forms are available at the Board of Elections office or at any Rowan Public Library. You may also print a registration form from our website - https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections.

These forms must be postmarked no later than October 13, 2023 to be a valid application for the Municipal Election.

A person may also register in person at the Board of Elections office located in the West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Ste. D-10, Salisbury. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. All voters will be allowed to vote with or without ID. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from the Rowan County Board of Elections office.

Find out more at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

Absentee ballot request forms may be obtained at the Board of Elections office, or by visiting https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections.

A voter may also fill out an absentee ballot request form at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. Completed absentee ballot request forms must be received by the Board of Elections office no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The board will meet if needed to approve and count absentee ballots and take care of other business necessary on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Monday, November 6, 2023 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 5:00 p.m. Absentee ballots will be counted beginning at

5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023

5:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 11:00 a.m. The Board will Canvass the Election Results

Same-day registration is available during the one-stop early voting period.

Persons wishing to register and vote after the October 13, 2023 registration deadline may appear in person at a one-stop early voting site, complete the voter registration application form and provide proof of residence by presenting a valid document showing current name and address, along with a photo ID.

One-stop early voting will be available beginning Thursday, October 19, 2023 through Saturday, November 4, 2023. The final day for voting this method is Saturday, November 4, 2023.

One-stop early voting site is: Rowan County Board of Elections - 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W., Salisbury, NC 28147

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21st and November 4th

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22nd

Residents of the City of Salisbury registered with the Rowan County Board of Elections are eligible to vote on the City of Salisbury Charter Amendment Referendum.

City of Salisbury Charter Amendment Referendum to change the term lengths for the mayor and council members from two (2) years to four (4) years staggered terms.

The Election Day polling location for the West Innes Precinct has changed from Knox Middle School to the VFW Post #3006. West Innes Precinct – VFW Post #3006, 1200 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144 (New polling location for the City of Salisbury)

Any questions may be answered by calling the Board of Elections Office at 704-216-8140, or visiting - https://www.rowancountync.gov/191/Elections

