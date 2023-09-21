PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Walmart in Georgia

It happened at the Walmart on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, off Highway 278 and Highway 92.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - A double shooting at a Walmart in Georgia that police believe was a murder-suicide is under investigation.

Hiram Police Chief Mike Turner said two people, a man and a woman, were shot inside the store about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police believe the man shot the woman before shooting himself, WANF reports.

The two were taken to an out-of-town hospital because their injuries were so severe that they could not be treated at a hospital in Hiram, Turner said. They both died on the way to the hospital.

The police chief said the man and woman knew one another but did not reveal what their relationship was. It is also not yet clear what led to the shooting.

“This is one of those events where it’s going to happen where the two people happen to meet. This was an opportunistic event. This was not an event where somebody went in with the intent to do something and had a plan to do it, it appears,” Turner said.

Police believe the alleged shooter may have been a Walmart employee, but Turner said he is still working to confirm that information.

The police chief talked about how unfortunate it is to see such an incident in the city of Hiram.

“It is very unusual for us. We have not had an incident like that in the two-plus years that I’ve been here, but what I can tell you is that we hope this is the last one. Our prayers, our thoughts go to everybody that’s involved,” Turner said.

The Walmart was closed following the incident. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park

Latest News

Authorities say that a man who died at a Patriots game did not suffer a “traumatic injury” in...
Autopsy shows no sign of traumatic injury in Patriots fan's death after stadium fight
House Republicans accused the attorney general and the Justice Department of the...
Garland fields questions from House Republicans over DOJ investigations
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million after no one wins Wednesday
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say