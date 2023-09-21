PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers QB Bryce Young not expected to play Sunday due to ankle injury

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 after Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers are now expected to be without their No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Bryce Young this weekend.

Young sat out of practice for a second straight day on Thursday. The rookie quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury picked up during Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Panthers’ home opener.

The team is getting ready to fly across the country for a big matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers are preparing to lean on its backup quarterback Andy Dalton, a proven NFL veteran.

“With Bryce down right now, I’m getting the reps and preparing like I do every week,” Dalton said.

Head coach Frank Reich said during Wednesday’s media availability that if Dalton takes the snaps in Seattle, “we believe he gives us a very good chance to win.”

“We take the approach of we’re game-planning for a team to win a game and our quarterback to execute at a high level, whoever that is,” Reich previously said.

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 heading into the third weekend of the NFL season.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
Panthers QB Bryce Young has ankle injury, misses Wednesday practice
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Lack of big passing plays contributing to slow start for Bryce Young and the Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New...
Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson expected to miss remainder of season with broken right leg