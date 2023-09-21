Panthers QB Bryce Young not expected to play Sunday due to ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers are now expected to be without their No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Bryce Young this weekend.

Young sat out of practice for a second straight day on Thursday. The rookie quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury picked up during Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Panthers’ home opener.

Bryce Young did not practice, and isn’t expected to play Sunday.https://t.co/dyk8khPG4f — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 21, 2023

The team is getting ready to fly across the country for a big matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers are preparing to lean on its backup quarterback Andy Dalton, a proven NFL veteran.

“With Bryce down right now, I’m getting the reps and preparing like I do every week,” Dalton said.

Head coach Frank Reich said during Wednesday’s media availability that if Dalton takes the snaps in Seattle, “we believe he gives us a very good chance to win.”

“We take the approach of we’re game-planning for a team to win a game and our quarterback to execute at a high level, whoever that is,” Reich previously said.

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 heading into the third weekend of the NFL season.

