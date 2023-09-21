PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One charged after neighbor shot in back with pellet gun

Suspect said he was annoyed by barking dog, was shooting at the ground
The incident was reported on Monday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Richfield man was released on a written promise to appear in court after he was accused of shooting his neighbor in the back with a pellet gun.

The report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hinson Road in reference to a gun shot victim.

The caller advised her son had been shot in the back and stated the suspect, Grant Scott Burrage lived next door on Hinson Road.

Deputies say Burrage was found sitting on the porch at his house.

According to the report, Burrage said that he was shooting in the ground in the direction of a barking dog in an attempt to make the dog stop barking. Deputies said they checked the area but were unable to find any evidence that Burrage was actually shooting into the ground.

The weapon, described as a high powered air rifle, was located in a nearby vehicle.

Burrage was taken into custody and charged with simple assault. He was later released on a written promise to appear in court.

Deputies said they could see had a pellet lodged in the victim’s back, He was transported to the Novant Rowan Medical Center for treatment.

