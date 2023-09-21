PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
North Carolina lawmakers release new state budget proposal

By Celeste Ford
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina lawmakers finally agreed on a state budget proposal on Wednesday afternoon, after months of negotiations between House and Senate Republicans.

A 625-page, $30 billion spending plan, was released to the public, hours before the first of several votes was scheduled.

The budget, drafted by the Republican-majority legislature, includes changes to transportation taxes and fees, access to public records, and universal school vouchers.

Democratic Senator Kandie Smith says that she feels there are other issues with the budget that people need to be aware of.

“What I see a lot in this budget is them trying to be more authoritarian than anything, taking powers away that should not be taken away, transparency is all in this budget, doing a lot of things to take away power from the people who are supposed to have it and putting it only in their hands,” says Smith.

The budget gives the legislature more power over appointments to the state’s community college system and the Judicial Standards Commission, which investigates complaints against judges.

Representative John R. Bradford, III, (R) Mecklenburg, spoke when the floor was open for debate or questions.

“This budget will reduce the personal income tax rate for all wage earners in North Carolina which is scheduled under current law by accelerating the rates by one year. For example, it will go from 4.6% to 4.5% in year 2024, from 4.5% to 4.2% in year 2025″ says Bradford, III.

The budget includes a 4% raise for most state employees this year and a 3% raise next year, as well as a gradual decrease in the personal income tax rate.

Smith says North Carolinians need to get out and vote to make sure their voices are heard.

“When we do, we get representation that really makes a difference and matters. When you get representation that’s not willing to listen to you, when you get representation that is not concerned about how you live if you’re healthy, if you have what you need to take care of your famiies, I think that is an issue” says Smith.

Once it receives final approval, the measure will go to Governor Roy Cooper, who has said he’ll consider a veto, citing concerns about tax cuts and a major expansion of private school vouchers.

The budget also includes a new tax on ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, and it would increase registration fees for hybrid and electric vehicles.

