NCDOT planning changes to Cabarrus County intersection near fatal crash site

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The day after three members of the same family were killed in a crash in Cabarrus County, WBTV has learned the North Carolina Department of Transportation already considered that part of Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road to be a place with “growing traffic volumes and high crash rates.”

NCDOT said it was already planning to create what it calls a Reduced Conflict Intersection. Investigators with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the intersection did not play a part in Wednesday’s crash, but it does show that this is an area where drivers need to pay more attention.

The scene on Wednesday was heartbreaking. Three people were killed including a 12-year-old boy.

Related: ‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

“It was bad,” local resident Gordon Monroe said.

“I heard the news from the family members and they were laying in the grass crying,” Charles Nelson, a neighbor and friend to the family involved in the crash, said.

Some of those family members visited the spot Thursday and investigators with the Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office were back measuring distances as part of the accident investigation.

“The driver of the van was traveling eastbound toward Locust,” investigators said. “The driver swerved abruptly near the Bethel School Road intersection for reasons we have yet to determine.”

Folks who live and drive through this area frequently said Wednesday’s crash was exceptionally bad, but that crashes along this stretch are common.

“There’ll be an accident and then there’ll be two more within a week or so behind it, go three or four weeks with nothing and all of a sudden they’ll start piling them up again,” Kenny Gillenwater said.

“That spot down in there is kind of a bad place even though it’s open,” Monroe added.

NCDOT was already planning to change the intersection by creating a Reduced Conflict Intersection. DOT says those are used:

In corridors with growing traffic volumes and high crash rates are good candidates for a reduced-conflict intersection.

For drivers it will mean:

Remove left-hand turns

Drivers from Bethel Church would turn right

Make a U-turn

Proceed in the opposite direction

Investigators pointed out that the current configuration of the intersection did not contribute to this crash but is in an area where crashes frequently happen and where traffic volume is growing.

The state will begin advertising for bids on the project next year.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.