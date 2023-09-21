PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A person riding an ATV found a 2-year-old who had gone missing in a rural area of Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were called to a home in the Faithorn area around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.

Police conducted an extensive search that involved drones, multiple K-9 teams and residents in the area.

Assets and personnel from surrounding counties in Michigan and Wisconsin were also active in the search.

A local citizen on an ATV found the girl about three miles from her home around midnight.

The girl was asleep, using her smaller dog as a pillow while the larger one stayed nearby.

Officials said she was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

“Cooperation and coordination by various government and volunteer agencies in conjunction with community efforts contributed to the successful outcome,” police said.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post thanked everyone involved in locating the young girl.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park

Latest News

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says anyone who believes they are a victim should...
On Your Side: How to report driveway paving jobs gone wrong
Firefighters are battling a house fire in east Charlotte on Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish large house fire in north Charlotte
Firefighters battled a house fire in east Charlotte for 30 minutes on Thursday morning.
Firefighters put out large fire at vacant house in east Charlotte
Medic said a person died in a motorcycle crash along Sharon Road West late Wednesday night.
1 killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, Medic says
Medic said one person was killed in a crash on I-85 near Beatties Ford Road on Wednesday night.
Medic: 1 dead in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte