Man charged with assaulting neighbor with pitchfork handle

Dispute over property line led to assault, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday at a home off Highway 152 in China Grove.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a man they say assaulted his neighbor with a pitchfork handle while the victim was on a tractor.

Deputies say it happened on Wednesday in the 5200 block of Highway 152 in China Grove. Someone had called 911 to report an assault in progress.

According to the report, a woman said that neighbor was beating her husband with some sort of metal rod.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with both parties and learned that there was an ongoing dispute over property lines.

The caller told deputies that she had video of the neighbor hitting her husband, who was sitting on a tractor. Deputies said that the video showed the neighbor, Bobby Brown, hitting the caller’s husband with a pitchfork handle while the victim was seated on his tractor.

Brown was arrested for the assault and taken before a magistrate. Brown was released on a written promise to appear in court.

