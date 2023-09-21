PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

