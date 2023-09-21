Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston Family YMCA in the NoDa neighborhood will remain open beyond 2023, despite an announcement earlier in the year the property was being sold.

“Earlier this year, we announced that the Johnston YMCA would be closing at the end of 2023. Due to unanticipated circumstances, we will now be open and operational for the foreseeable future,” a letter sent to Johnston YMCA members stated.

According to the letter, the Y will continue to explore options for the future of the Johnston YMCA property to both help the Y improve its financial position and continue to serve the NoDA/north Charlotte community.

Back in May, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the Johnston YMCA property was being sold to a developer and the organization would no longer have a physical presence on the property.

