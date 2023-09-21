PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Johnston YMCA in NoDa to remain open past 2023 after ‘unanticipated circumstances’

Back in May, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the Johnston YMCA property was being sold to a developer.
The Johnston YMCA will remain open past 2023.
The Johnston YMCA will remain open past 2023.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Johnston Family YMCA in the NoDa neighborhood will remain open beyond 2023, despite an announcement earlier in the year the property was being sold.

“Earlier this year, we announced that the Johnston YMCA would be closing at the end of 2023. Due to unanticipated circumstances, we will now be open and operational for the foreseeable future,” a letter sent to Johnston YMCA members stated.

According to the letter, the Y will continue to explore options for the future of the Johnston YMCA property to both help the Y improve its financial position and continue to serve the NoDA/north Charlotte community.

Back in May, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced the Johnston YMCA property was being sold to a developer and the organization would no longer have a physical presence on the property.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this story as they come in.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park

Latest News

Firefighters are battling a house fire in east Charlotte on Thursday morning.
Firefighters extinguish large house fire in north Charlotte
Firefighters battled a house fire in east Charlotte for 30 minutes on Thursday morning.
Firefighters put out large fire at vacant house in east Charlotte
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says anyone who believes they are a victim should...
On Your Side: How to report driveway paving jobs gone wrong
Medic said a person died in a motorcycle crash along Sharon Road West late Wednesday night.
1 killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, Medic says
A source said two people were arrested following a police standoff at an east Charlotte...
2 arrested after standoff at east Charlotte apartment complex, source says