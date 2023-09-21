‘I want to take responsibility’: Murdaugh pleads guilty on federal financial crimes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murduagh entered a guilty plea to 22 federal charges on financial crimes Thursday morning.

Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients during his time as a lawyer.

District Judge Richard Gergel asked Murdaugh if he was entering the guilty plea of his own free will.

“I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility,” Murdaugh said. “It’s my hope by taking responsibility that people I’ve hurt can begin to heal.”

Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a plea deal Tuesday on the various charges, which range from conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud to bank fraud and money laundering.

As part of the deal, prosecutors would recommend Murdaugh’s sentence run concurrently with any sentence given to him on the state level for financial crimes.

Murdaugh will also be forced to pay restitution as set by the court.

He is already serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son.

He also will be back in court in November on more than 100 state financial charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.