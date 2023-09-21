PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Halloween display featuring devil and beheaded Jesus sparks controversy

The owner of a controversial Halloween display of a beheaded Jesus prop has responded to mixed reviews from neighbors. (SOURCE: WDSU)
By Kourtney Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WDSU) – A Louisiana man is facing major backlash for his Halloween display.

Some of Vic Miorana’s neighbors are saying his headless Jesus prop is disrespectful.

However, Miorana said he is standing by his creation.

“This is just decorations for fun, it’s not real,” he said. “These are foam props that I made. I’m very sorry if this hurt anyone or if this caused anyone to feel sad.”

Miorana is known for his elaborate Halloween decorations each year, but people are saying this year’s display might have gone too far.

“I feel it’s disrespectful to the people who believe in Jesus,” one man said. “Is it protected under free speech, yes, but does that make it right? That’s my real question. And would you do this with another religion? Because I don’t think you would.”

Miorana’s display depicts what appears to be a beheaded Jesus in the hands of the devil surrounded by nuns and a priest.

“If the people find it offensive, they can bypass this neighborhood,” neighbor Paul Leto said.

Since a post regarding the display went viral, Miorana said he and his then-girlfriend have parted ways after she received numerous threats while losing her job.

“My girlfriend of three years has been harassed and bullied online with her and her family business,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Miorana said he does “absolutely not” plan on taking down his display.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
A three-car accident took the lives of three family members on Hwy 24 in Midland, Cabarrus...
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a serious dog attack for the second time this week.
CMPD: 5-year-old seriously hurt in dog attack in northeast Charlotte
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia to remain free on bond after failing drug tests
Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday at a home off Highway 152 in China Grove.
Man charged with assaulting neighbor with pitchfork handle
A child has died after a crash on East Arrowood Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday.
6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say