Firefighters extinguish large house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters were called out to a large fire in north Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out on Keswick Avenue, between North Tryon and North Graham streets, sometime before 4 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with large flames throughout the home.

Firefighters said the house was under construction when the fire began.

Residents of an adjacent home had to be evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.

Structure Fire Update; correct address 200 block of Keswick Ave; firefighters controlled the incident in 20mins; adjacent home evacuated; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yYvlVJYwm8 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 21, 2023

Officials said no injuries were reported and that the fire is under investigation.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

