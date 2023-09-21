Firefighters put out large fire at vacant house in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters have put out a large fire at a vacant house in east Charlotte on Thursday morning.

The fire was sparked at the corner of Paul Buck Boulevard and Chipley Avenue, behind the Bojangles Coliseum, shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Once at the scene, firefighters were met with flames coming from the roof of the house.

Firefighters controlled the fire in about 30 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

