Crash on I-85 southbound near Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte slows traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 85 in Charlotte near Beatties Ford Road is backed up Wednesday night due to a crash.

According to NCDOT, the crash was first reported around 10:52 p.m.

It’s expected to be cleared around 11:52 p.m., NCDOT said.

WBTV has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information on what led up to the crash.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.