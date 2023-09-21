PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash on I-85 southbound near Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte slows traffic

The crash is expected to be cleared around 11:52 p.m., according to NCDOT.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Southbound traffic on Interstate 85 in Charlotte near Beatties Ford Road is backed up Wednesday night due to a crash.

According to NCDOT, the crash was first reported around 10:52 p.m.

It’s expected to be cleared around 11:52 p.m., NCDOT said.

WBTV has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information on what led up to the crash.

