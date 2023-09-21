CMS student hurt after being hit by car while boarding bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was seriously hurt Thursday morning after they were hit by a vehicle while boarding a bus, the district said.

The incident happened on Arrowood Road at Arborgate Drive around 9 a.m., Medic said.

Medic said the student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

District officials said the student attends Carmel Middle School.

No information was provided about the driver of the vehicle or if they will face any charges.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

