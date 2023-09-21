PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: 5-year-old seriously hurt in dog attack in northeast Charlotte

The dog was surrendered to Animal Care and Control and euthanized, according to the CMPD.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a serious dog attack for the second time this week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Serious injuries were reported in a Charlotte dog attack for the second time this week.

This most recent attack happened Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. near Fairchase Avenue in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Members of Animal Care and Control were called after a 5-year-old child was attacked, police said.

Investigators said a group of children were outside playing and knocked on the door of a nearby home to invite those kids to play.

When the door was open, the dog got outside and attacked the 5-year-old victim, according to the CMPD. Another child ran inside to get the animal’s owner.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dog was surrendered to Animal Care and Control and euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Officers said the dog was sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing. They added the animal did not have a current rabies vaccination.

On Monday, two women were seriously hurt after being attacked by a pair of dogs in the University City area.

Those dogs were also euthanized following the attack.

Related: Two dogs euthanized after women attacked in northeast Charlotte

