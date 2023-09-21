PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Another nice day ahead before some weekend changes

A pleasant stretch of weather will continue Thursday with some sunshine and warm temperatures.
Thursday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pleasant stretch of weather continues today with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonal afternoon readings back in the lower 80s.

  • Today Dry, pleasant temperatures hold
  • Saturday: Gusty breezes, little bit of rain
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm

Tonight will feature patchy clouds with dry and cool temperatures, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain chances late Friday into Saturday are beginning to thin out.
Rain chances late Friday into Saturday are beginning to thin out.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Friday, cloud cover will increase and highs will fall back to the upper 70s as a gusty breeze picks up. Dry weather likely holds for Friday, but a few spotty showers may blow through Friday night with evening temps in the 60s.

The greatest chance for rain – and it’s not that high – will be along and east of I-77 Friday night through Saturday morning as a low-pressure system drifts across eastern North Carolina.

The heaviest rain and strong wind gusts, perhaps to near 40 mph, will be confined to eastern North Carolina and rough surf conditions are forecast for the North Carolina beaches. As the storm pulls away, clouds and any spotty rain early Saturday will give way to more sunshine with highs on Saturday topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday and Monday will bring a lot of sunshine and seasonably warm afternoon readings not far from 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours Wednesday while authorities...
Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash
A man was killed after two vehicles collided along Park Road in south Charlotte on Tuesday night.
Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park

Latest News

Thursday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 80s.
Another nice day ahead before some weekend changes
Rain chances increasing this weekend
Gorgeous weather continues before rain chances increase into weekend
Wednesday Evening Forecast update
WBTV News Evening Weather 9-20
Gorgeous weather continues before rain chances increase into weekend
Gorgeous weather continues before rain chances increase into weekend