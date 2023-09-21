Another nice day ahead before some weekend changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pleasant stretch of weather continues today with a mix of clouds and sunshine and seasonal afternoon readings back in the lower 80s.

Today Dry, pleasant temperatures hold

Saturday: Gusty breezes, little bit of rain

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm

Tonight will feature patchy clouds with dry and cool temperatures, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rain chances late Friday into Saturday are beginning to thin out. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Friday, cloud cover will increase and highs will fall back to the upper 70s as a gusty breeze picks up. Dry weather likely holds for Friday, but a few spotty showers may blow through Friday night with evening temps in the 60s.

The greatest chance for rain – and it’s not that high – will be along and east of I-77 Friday night through Saturday morning as a low-pressure system drifts across eastern North Carolina.

The heaviest rain and strong wind gusts, perhaps to near 40 mph, will be confined to eastern North Carolina and rough surf conditions are forecast for the North Carolina beaches. As the storm pulls away, clouds and any spotty rain early Saturday will give way to more sunshine with highs on Saturday topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday and Monday will bring a lot of sunshine and seasonably warm afternoon readings not far from 80 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.