6-year-old dies after head-on crash in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 6-year-old girl has died from her injuries following a crash in south Charlotte that injured several others, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday on East Arrowood Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators said the 15-year-old driver of a 2004 Toyota Corolla was speeding down East Arrowood Road when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2011 Volkswagen Routan head-on.

The 6-year-old, identified as Ariela Lopez, was a passenger in the Toyota and was taken to the hospital, along with the driver and a front-seat passenger, due to injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The driver and a front-seat passenger in the Volkswagen were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the CMPD.

Police said that 24 hours after the crash, Lopez was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Main at approximately 5:54 p.m. Wednesday.

Excessive speed and failure to maintain a lane are contributing factors in the crash, according to the CMPD.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, ext. 1.

