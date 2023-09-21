PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 arrested after standoff at east Charlotte apartment complex, source says

The situation allegedly began with an argument between a woman and her neighbor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were taken into custody following a police standoff on Thursday morning.

A law-enforcement source said the situation, which happened at the Crossing at Reedy Creek apartments, began after a woman got into an argument with her neighbor.

The source said that during the argument, she fired shots from her front balcony, striking an occupied apartment across the parking lot.

Officers were at the scene for about two hours before the suspect came out.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Related: Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say

