1 killed in south Charlotte motorcycle crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Charlotte late Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Sharon Road West near Hopeton Road, Medic said.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

