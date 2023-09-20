Two Charlotte area schools recognized as 2023 National Blue Ribbon Award winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight North Carolina schools were recognized with the 2023 National Blue Ribbon Award, including two Charlotte area schools.

Jay M. Robinson Middle School in Charlotte and W. R. Odell Elementary School in Concord were recognized with the award from the U.S. Department of Education, according to the organization.

This is Odell Elementary’s first-ever Blue Ribbon. Jay M. Robinson received a National Blue Ribbon in 2016, making this the second time the school has been given the honors.

In 2022, five schools in North Carolina were given Blue Ribbon honors; none being from the Charlotte area.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

