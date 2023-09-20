Suspect charged after 72-year-old found dead at Huntersville home

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A domestic assault call in Huntersville ended with one person found dead and another taken into custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers were called for a domestic assault with injuries at a home on Ramah Church Road, Huntersville Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside of the home. He was identified as Oliver Lloyd Johnston Jr., 72, who lived at the address, according to information from the department.

Nathan Lloyd Johnston, 44, who also lives at the Ramah Church Road address, was immediately taken into custody, officers said. He has been charged with murder and is currently held at the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond, according to Huntersville Police.

It’s not immediately known if the suspect and the victim were related.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 704-464-5385 or North Meck Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

