Share your opinion and shape Concord’s future

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord City Council is developing a new Strategic Plan that will set a clear vision for the City, build public trust and transparency, and improve City operations. Residents and business owners are invited to share their vision for Concord’s future and help establish the City’s short- and long-term priorities by participating in a brief online survey.

The Strategic Plan survey is available online at concordnc.gov/strategicplansurvey. The survey is open through October 15, 2023. Survey responses are confidential.

The City of Concord’s last Strategic Plan was adopted by City Council in April 2019. Since that time, Concord has experienced a population and development boom.

Today, Concord is North Carolina’s 10th largest and sixth fastest growing city. Historic billion-dollar economic development projects are underway, including construction along U.S. Highway 29 of the new Eli Lilly pharmaceutical manufacturing facility that will bring nearly 600 jobs to the city. Red Bull, Rauch, and Ball Aluminum are also investing over $1 billion in a beverage manufacturing facility at The Grounds of Concord.

With so much transformation across the city over the last five-years, City Council is strategically planning for Concord’s future growth and continued prosperity.

The participation of residents and businesses in the strategic planning process is important to shaping the City’s goals and priorities and ensuring government services remain responsive to their needs. To help shape the City’s future, take the brief survey at concordnc.gov/strategicplansurvey.

