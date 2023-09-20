Salisbury man charged in kidnapping case in Lexington

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Salisbury has been charged in a kidnapping case in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

On Monday, September 18, Lexington Police officers arrested 27-year-old Da-Jaun Lamont Russell for first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, breaking and entering to terrorize, habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, communicating threats, and injury to personal property.

According to the report, on Monday morning officers responded to Booker Avenue about a domestic kidnapping. Officers determined that Russell forced the victim into his vehicle against their will and then took them to Salisbury.

Russell was located and arrested in Salisbury, and the victim was released, according to police.

Russell was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $57,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Davidson County District Court on October 12, 2023.

The Salisbury Police Department assisted the Lexington Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

In 2014, Russell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a student on the campus of Salisbury High School.

Police said at the time that Russell, who was not a student, came onto the grounds at SHS near the gymnasium. Russell got into an altercation with someone there when student Shaleek Williams tried to break up the fight.

Williams ended up getting shot in the stomach and has since recovered.

Russell was convicted and served five years in prison. He was released in 2019.

