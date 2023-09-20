PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen camper, makes two arrests

Carl Brindle, 36, and Britnyjean Rogers, 22, were charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has released details on a case where they say they recovered a stolen camper and made two arrests.

According to the report, on September 9th, a stolen Coachman Camper, valued at between $25-$30,000, was recovered on Brindles Hillside Lane with the help of the registered owner.

Deputies say the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been ground off and the items possibly used were located on scene.

Carl Brindle, 36, and Britnyjean Rogers, 22, were found in the camper, according to deputies. During the investigation of the recovery of the camper, 123 Grams (4.3 oz) of methamphetamine, $301, approximately 70 hydrocodone pills, marijuana, ammunition, and paraphernalia were reportedly located.

A truck stolen from Kannapolis was also located and recovered from the same property.

Brindle and Rogers were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the illegal drug trade, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen Goods/property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of drugs.

Brindle was given a $350,000 secured bond and Rogers was given a $125,000 secured bond.

