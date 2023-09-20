Rowan Sheriff responds to privacy concerns over device that unlocks cellphones

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Should law enforcement have the right to access information from your cellphone by bypassing the password?

Privacy concerns were raised by some residents about the program used by the Roan Sheriff’s Office, according to Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds during the this week’s meeting of commissioners.

On Monday night, Captain David Earnhardt with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office made a presentation on behalf of Operation Railroad. According to Earnhardt, the program is used to combat child exploitation, human trafficking, homicide, fraud, and narcotics cases.

The program is administered by Grayshift, described by Earnhardt as a “digital forensic company.” Grayshift is only available to law enforcement, Earnhardt said, and by using a device called GrayKey, it allows deputies to unlock cellphones in order to search for evidence in criminal cases.

The sheriff’s office has used the program about 50 times.

“That’s basically phones that came in, had passwords on it, bad guy wouldn’t tell us what the password is so we plug in this machine (GrayKey) and cracked it, it grabbed the password for us” Earnhardt said.

The Sheriff’s Office was requesting that commissioners accept an Operation Underground Railroad grant that would pay 50 percent of the office’s licensing payment to Grayshift for the GrayKey device. The license that the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office requested would allow deputies to use the program 50 times before it expires.

“The price of it is high, I’m not going to lie about, it’s high,” Earnhardt said, adding that to have an unlimited number of unlocks would cost approximately $50,000.

Commission Chairman Greg Edds mentioned that some residents had expressed privacy concerns to him over the program.

“I’ve had several folks reach out to me and say ‘hey, I’m seeing this coming up on your county commission meeting, what are the safeguards on this?’ Some folks were a little worried about is this going to violate folks constitutional rights.”

“I’ve had some people come to my office concerned about that as well,” said Sheriff Travis Allen.

Allen addressed the privacy concerns, pointing out the requirements that are in place before the program can be used to unlock a phone.

“It is different than a search warrant for a house because we can get a magistrate to get a search warrant for your house. I can get a magistrate to get a search warrant for your bank account,” Allen said. “It’s very safe proof on people’s rights because a search warrant from a superior court judge or a federal judge is our policy on that,” Allen added.

“With only 50 unlocks we are going to be extremely prejudiced in what we use it for. These are crucial in investigations,” Allen said, adding that “cellphones solve murders.”

The grant was approved by the commissioners. The county will pay half of the $18,108, which means that the sheriff’s office will be responsible for $9,054 of the licensing fee.

