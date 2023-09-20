PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Proclamation presented honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in Mecklenburg Co.

Members of the Latino community in Charlotte said the acknowledgment is empowering.
2022 Latino Strengths and Needs Report
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders presented a proclamation Tuesday night honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

Members of the Latino community in Charlotte like Karla Cruz said the acknowledgment is empowering.

“It feels empowered just to see the county is giving us some type of proclamation to show that Hispanic Heritage Month is important to them and that we as Latinos are important to them and they want to shine a light on us and everything that we do,” shared Cruz.

Also working to shine a light on the Latino community in Mecklenburg County, Lennin Caro, a Lead Researcher at the Camino Research Institute, helped carry out research on the strengths and needs of the Hispanic population in the area.

“We were asking a little bit about everything. Access to healthcare services, access to education, access to employment, access even to a bank account,” said Caro.

The data is released in the institute’s 2022 Latino Strengths and Needs Report.

Caro says the data was collected through surveys that were done anonymously from 458 people in Mecklenburg County from September 2021 to May 2022.

“We’re finding that access to healthcare services seems to be the top of mind of the people that are taking our survey assessments,” explained Caro.

Caro says the institute wants to share this data with organizations so that they will be able to better apply for grants and proper funding to help the community.

This is something Cruz agrees is essential as well to continue to propel the Latino community.

“I think just having resources for the Latino community, being able to shine light on all these amazing leaders out here would be awesome. We already have the ball rolling, just allowing us to keep helping,” shared Cruz.

Caro said the Camino Research Institute is looking do conduct research statewide.

To get a look at the complete report, click here.

