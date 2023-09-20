PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Employees lock themselves in room during Rock Hill bank robbery

Police responded to an attempted robbery at a TD Bank in Rock Hill on Tuesday.
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC(Gray)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are continuing to investigate after they say a man robbed a TD Bank in Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers were called to the TD Bank on Mills Park Drive for a robbery, according to information from the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers met with employees who said a man came into the bank and walked to the teller line. According to police, the man asked the teller for money. When the teller asked for an account number, the man responded by saying it was a robbery.

During the robbery, the man did not show or indicate he had a weapon on him, Rock Hill Police said. The teller got another nearby employee and ran to a room locking the door behind them. The man then left the bank, according to investigators.

A search of the area for the thief was unsuccessful.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can help identify the thief is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly on a motorcycle, prompting a chase...
Man accused of leading Hickory police on chase ending in deadly crash due in court
CMS rolled out its express bus stops at the start of this school year, and is already facing...
CMS express bus routes leaving some magnet school families scrambling
The final budget will allow Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.
Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in NC, will pass budget this week
CMPD Animal Care & Control is hoping to clear 39 kennel spaces by Tuesday, Sept. 26.
CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
County leaders to hear feedback, host meeting after east Charlotte basketball court controversy