Police: Charlotte man dies after Sumter, SC shooting

An unoccupied car in the area was also struck by gunfire, officers said.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man was killed and another person was injured in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Sumter, S.C., police said.

Officers got a call about shots fired around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sumter Police Department.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy near the area then found a man who had been shot in the roadway on Brand Street, officers said.

That man, identified by police as Paul Shereshaw, 42, of Charlotte, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died a short time later, according to the department.

While police were investigating, a 26-year-old Sumter man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound, investigators said.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates the second man was standing nearby when the shots were fired and was struck. He is expected to recover.

An unoccupied car in the area was also struck by gunfire, officers said.

Sumter Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-436-2700.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

