PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Panthers QB Bryce Young has ankle injury, misses Wednesday practice

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 after Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)(Erik Verduzco | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in a walk-through practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, the team announced.

Head coach Frank Reich said he doesn’t know if the rookie quarterback will play on Sunday when the Panthers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Reich said veteran backup Andy Dalton worked out Wednesday. Quarterback Jake Luton was also added to the practice squad, according to the Panthers.

“We take the approach of we’re game-planning for a team to win a game and our quarterback to execute at a high level, whoever that is,” Reich said during Wednesday’s media availability.

The coach added that if Dalton is ultimately the one taking the snaps in Seattle, “we believe he gives us a very good chance to win.”

The Panthers are starting the season 0-2 after Monday’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the team’s home opener.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Lack of big passing plays contributing to slow start for Bryce Young and the Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New...
Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson expected to miss remainder of season with broken right leg
Steve Smith Sr. (left) and Jake Delhomme (right) both were nominated for the Pro Football Hall...
10 former Panthers nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024