PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.
According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.
According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.

MEDIC said the person was taken to a Charlotte hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte

Latest News

Authorities said the man broke into a residence hall and sexually assaulted a female student.
Bond revoked for man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College
Governor Cooper announced the project on Tuesday
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
John Foster Alexander
Judge revokes bond for man accused of sexually assaulting Belmont Abbey student
The airport has 226 based aircraft and is home to NASCAR’s air force as well as several flight...
Emergency training exercise planned at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport