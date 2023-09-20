One person shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.

MEDIC said the person was taken to a Charlotte hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.