Official: 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash, road to be closed for hours

The crash happened on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on a busy Cabarrus County highway on Wednesday morning, an official confirmed.

The crash happened on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road, Midland Fire and Rescue said.

Officials said the incident involved several vehicles and at least six people. At least one of those people was pinned inside a vehicle, but has since been freed.

Firefighters said two heavy rescue units were called in, one from Allen VFD and another from West Stanly.

A medical helicopter was also called to the scene.

Officials said Highway 24/27 will remain closed for several hours while authorities investigate the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

