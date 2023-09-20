PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

