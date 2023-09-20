Mother who lost daughter and grandson in Hickory Police pursuit crash channels grief into action

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother and grandmother of the young woman and her son who were killed during a police chase in Hickory on September 8 has launched a campaign to stop police chases across North Carolina.

Cynthia Fox and her 12-year-old son were killed when their minivan was struck by a Hickory Police car that was chasing a motorcycle for reckless driving and not displaying a license tag.

Beth Fox says her daughter and grandson were making a door dash delivery near Highway 70 and 13th St. in Hickory on September 8 when their Honda was struck by the Ford SUV.

“One minute at a time. One minute at a time. This has been a nightmare,” Beth Fox said. “But we are holding on because we are a very strong close family, we have a very big family.”

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released the accident report on Wednesday. It shows that the Ford police SUV was traveling 95 miles-an-hour when it struck the Honda being driven by Cynthia Fox. After impact, the Honda traveled 279 feet across the road before coming to rest in the parking lot of a business.

The man Hickory Police were chasing, 24-year-old Chanceler Timothy Johnson, was due in court on Wednesday, but did not appear. The District Attorney said that Johnson had contracted COVID. The court date was rescheduled for October 23.

Johnson turned himself in at the Catawba County Detention Center on Tuesday. He is facing two counts of eluding arrest with a motor vehicle causing death.

“The fact that a police officer was chasing a motorcycle for reckless driving and no tag, which are infractions, he didn’t hurt anybody, he didn’t steal anything, yes he did wrong, don’t get me wrong, lots of people have said they don’t want the motorcyclist charged, I disagree with them, if he hadn’t have run, if he hadn’t have run, my daughter and grandson wouldn’t have been killed,” Beth Fox said.

Beth Fox has channeled much of her grief into action, creating this petition to set a statewide no chase policy.

“I’m not saying cops can’t pull people over. I’m not saying cops can’t chase somebody, I’m saying that if it’s an infraction, the radio is faster than the car,” Fox said. “He wasn’t going to catch him. He was not going to catch him. So, once again, senseless that we lost two beautiful souls.”

