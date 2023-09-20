PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MEDIC: One seriously injured in south Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously injured after a crash Wednesday evening in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the crash happened on S. Tryon Street and Candler Lane around 5:45 p.m.

Paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further information has been released.

