Man sentenced to prison in death by distribution case in Catawba County

The man is accused of selling fentanyl to a woman who died in 2022.
Manuel Alejandro Acevedo
Manuel Alejandro Acevedo(Catawba County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to more than five years in prison this week on charges related to an overdose death in 2022.

Manuel Alejandro Acevedo pled guilty on Monday to felony death by distribution, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Acevedo is accused of selling fentanyl to Jenny Sunshine Powell, who later overdosed on the drug.

He was indicted in the case in April 2022, about two months after Powell’s death, and will now serve a prison sentence of 67-93 months.

The sheriff’s office said Acevedo’s case is one of the first convictions in Catawba County under a new statute.

“This conviction should put fentanyl dealers on notice,” Sheriff Donald Brown II said in a press release. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who brings this poison into our communities. Our sentiments continue to be with the Powell family.”

Records showed Acevedo had been held in the Catawba County Jail since the time of his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

