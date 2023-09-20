Man killed in south Charlotte crash, warrants issued for driver’s arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a crash in south Charlotte on Tuesday night after another driver was driving under the influence, police said.

The crash happened in the 9200 block of Park Road, near Birnen Drive, around 10:45 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Once at the scene, officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy front-end damage and a Toyota Camry with extensive passenger side damage.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Joseph Richard Wash, died at the scene.

CMPD said an initial investigation revealed that the Wash was driving north on Park Road and was making a left-hand turn onto Birnen Drive. The Jeep was traveling south on Park Road and hit Wash’s car at a high rate of speed.

Investigators believe alcohol use and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Police identified the driver of the Jeep as 43-year-old Lamar Antonie Redfern. He was found to be driving under the influence.

Warrants for Redfern’s arrest seek to charge him with felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving. He will be taken into custody upon his release from the hospital.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

