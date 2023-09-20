PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant

Suspect is father of a registered sex offender
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.
Charles R. Honbarger, 60, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone at a Salisbury restaurant saw something going on that they thought was inappropriate, so they called police. The subsequent investigation led to an arrest.

According to the report, a caller told 911 that an older man eating at DJ’s on West Innes St. on Tuesday was acting inappropriately with a young child that he was sitting with in the restaurant.

The caller stated that the two were “making out” and “other things.”

Police responded to the restaurant and learned that the diner was Charles Ray Honbarger, 60. Honbarger and the young child had left the restaurant before police arrived, according to the report.

Police went to Honbarger’s house on Peeler Road where he was located and arrested. Honbarger was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and jailed under a bond of $10,000.

Honbarger’s son, Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, was also arrested and charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and with a probation violation charge from 2020. Bond was set at $20,000.

Charles Curtis Honbarger is a registered sex offender and was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2020.

Both father and son are due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly on a motorcycle, prompting a chase...
Man accused of leading Hickory police on chase ending in deadly crash due in court
CMS rolled out its express bus stops at the start of this school year, and is already facing...
CMS express bus routes leaving some magnet school families scrambling
The final budget will allow Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.
Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in NC, will pass budget this week
CMPD Animal Care & Control is hoping to clear 39 kennel spaces by Tuesday, Sept. 26.
CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
County leaders to hear feedback, host meeting after east Charlotte basketball court controversy