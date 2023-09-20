Man charged, accused of committing sex act with child inside Salisbury restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone at a Salisbury restaurant saw something going on that they thought was inappropriate, so they called police. The subsequent investigation led to an arrest.

According to the report, a caller told 911 that an older man eating at DJ’s on West Innes St. on Tuesday was acting inappropriately with a young child that he was sitting with in the restaurant.

The caller stated that the two were “making out” and “other things.”

Police responded to the restaurant and learned that the diner was Charles Ray Honbarger, 60. Honbarger and the young child had left the restaurant before police arrived, according to the report.

Police went to Honbarger’s house on Peeler Road where he was located and arrested. Honbarger was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and jailed under a bond of $10,000.

Honbarger’s son, Charles Curtis Honbarger, 34, was also arrested and charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and with a probation violation charge from 2020. Bond was set at $20,000.

Charles Curtis Honbarger is a registered sex offender and was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2020.

Both father and son are due in court on Thursday.

