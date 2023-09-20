Making pumpkin bread with Wheatberry Bakeshop
The official start of fall is this Saturday, making pumpkin bread the perfect treat.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The official start of fall is coming up this weekend, and we’re celebrating the upcoming season with a tasty treat.
Haley Woodard, owner of Wheatberry Bakeshop, came by the QC Kitchen to whip up some delicious pumpkin bread.
You can try it yourself by following the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- All Purpose Flour 1 ½ cups
- Cinnamon 1 tsp
- Kosher salt 2 tsp
- Ground Ginger 1 tsp
- Baking powder ½ tsp
- Baking soda ½ tsp
- Nutmeg ¼ tsp
- 2 eggs
- Pumpkin puree 10 oz
- Sugar 2 cups
- Olive Oil 1 ½ cups
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Sift all dry ingredients (except for sugar) together.
- Combine sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree and oil in a mixer or bowl and mix until combined.
- Add in the sifted ingredients and gently fold together until a smooth batter is formed.
- Add batter to a loaf pan lined with parchment and sprayed with cooking spray.
- Top the loaf with pumpkin seeds and raw turbinado sugar (optional).
- Bake for 20 minutes, rotate, then bake for another 25-30 minutes. The loaf should have risen and when poked springs back.
