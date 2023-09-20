PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making pumpkin bread with Wheatberry Bakeshop

The official start of fall is this Saturday, making pumpkin bread the perfect treat.
The official start of fall is this Saturday, making pumpkin bread the perfect treat.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The official start of fall is coming up this weekend, and we’re celebrating the upcoming season with a tasty treat.

Haley Woodard, owner of Wheatberry Bakeshop, came by the QC Kitchen to whip up some delicious pumpkin bread.

You can try it yourself by following the recipe below:

Ingredients:

  • All Purpose Flour 1 ½ cups
  • Cinnamon 1 tsp
  • Kosher salt 2 tsp
  • Ground Ginger 1 tsp
  • Baking powder ½ tsp
  • Baking soda ½ tsp
  • Nutmeg ¼ tsp
  • 2 eggs
  • Pumpkin puree 10 oz
  • Sugar 2 cups
  • Olive Oil 1 ½ cups

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Sift all dry ingredients (except for sugar) together.
  3. Combine sugar, eggs, pumpkin puree and oil in a mixer or bowl and mix until combined.
  4. Add in the sifted ingredients and gently fold together until a smooth batter is formed.
  5. Add batter to a loaf pan lined with parchment and sprayed with cooking spray.
  6. Top the loaf with pumpkin seeds and raw turbinado sugar (optional).
  7. Bake for 20 minutes, rotate, then bake for another 25-30 minutes. The loaf should have risen and when poked springs back.

Related: Talking latest wedding cake trends with Miri Nadler Cake Design

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Police: 1 killed in north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.

Latest News

QC Life’s Kristen Miranda shows us a trick to make a sweet and frightening dessert
Making Spooky Donuts for the Halloween season!
The award-winning cupcake shop joins QC Life for a fall treat
QC Life bakes with Kupkake Kouture
The black-owned business now has locations in Indian Land and Independence
Getting a taste of Food Geeks Eatery
Black Restaurant Week will run from October 16-29
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week celebrates city’s diverse food culture
Our QC Life hosts make some spooky desserts in celebration of Halloween weekend
QC Life finishes the haunted halloween cups